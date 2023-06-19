Tesla's Supercharging Network Is Currently Worth Over $100 Billion

Tesla's decision to open up its vast charging network to other automakers has undoubtedly had significant knock-on effects on the entire automotive industry. Arguably the biggest talking point is that new EVs from Tesla's first two charging partners, Ford and GM, will feature Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector going forward.

Hence the NACS connector will become the new gold standard for EV charging in North America, with the Combined Charging System (CCS) significantly diminishing in popularity. As a result, automakers who refuse to partner with Tesla and continue to use CCS will be at a significant disadvantage.

By partnering with Tesla Ford and GM now have access to an additional 12,000 chargers in the US and Canada. That said, owners of their vehicles will understandably have to pay slightly more than Tesla users to charge up on the network.