Tesla's Supercharging Rates Are Outpacing Inflation In 2026

Tesla's Supercharging network is one of its most important assets. Not only is it a steady stream of revenue for Tesla, but it helped build the company into what it is today by being a super pleasant plug-and-charge experience. Heck, it even managed to convince other automakers that its proprietary charger port should be installed in virtually every EV sold across North America. But that experience has quietly become a bit less pleasant. Not because the charging tech changed, but because—much like folks at the pump—Supercharging has become more expensive over the last year.



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