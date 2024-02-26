Tesla's Swedish Sales Have Jumped Over 100% In 2024 So Far

It could be said that Tesla is a company that thrives under pressure. This was the case with the Model 3, a mass-market car that made Tesla into a mainstream automaker — but one that nearly killed the company in the process. It is then unsurprising that Tesla Sweden appears to be thriving despite its ongoing conflict with trade union IF Metall. IF Metall launched a strike against Tesla Sweden back in late October 2023 due to the company’s lack of a collective agreement. Over the next four months, IF Metall and its allies initiated a number of efforts to disrupt the EV maker’s operations. Yet despite multiple sympathy strikes, blockades, and other efforts, Tesla Sweden has continued to operate.



