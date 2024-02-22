Tesla's Swedish Union Issues Bleed Over To Supercharging Station Construction And Repair

Tesla Superchargers are now the latest target in the Swedish labor conflict as a union in charge of servicing, planning, constructing, and connecting EV chargers said it will no longer acknowledge the company’s needs beginning on March 4.

Seko, the Swedish Union for Service and Communications Employees, announced an act of solidarity with other labor unions that are currently in a conflict with Tesla over a collective bargaining agreement.

Seko said that starting March 4, it would no longer service, construct, plan, or take any other action that would keep Tesla Superchargers up and running in the country.