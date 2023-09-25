Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Non Union Workforce Soars To 20,000 With Plans To Grow to 60,000

Tesla appears to have become a workforce juggernaut in Central Texas. A new report claims that the EV maker now employs north of 20,000 people onsite daily at the Gigafactory Texas, becoming the second largest private employer in the region.

This robust headcount is expected to triple to over 60,000 people after the Elon Musk-led brand ramps up Cybertruck production in the coming months, said Jason Shawhan, the Giga Texas director of manufacturing, at the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association conference on September 19, 2023, according to the Austin Business Journal.

Tesla appears to have added roughly 8,000 employees in the first 8-9 months of 2023 after officials previously said that the total workforce at Giga Texas had grown to 12,277 people by the end of 2022.