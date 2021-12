The quality of Tesla's vegan leather upholstery is the latest bit of news from the house of Musk. And it comes from the Tesla Motors Club, which is the famed EV brand's online forum.

First, what is vegan leather? It's essentially fake leather, made from artificial or plant products. Quite a few manufacturers have moved over to this new seat upholstery, not wanting to peel cows because it's terrible for optics.