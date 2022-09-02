Tesla's Workforce Grows By 40% In 2021

Tesla just released its recent 10-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It revealed plenty of information that we'll be covering over time, though one of the highlights was the electric automaker's 2021 employee growth to 99,290, which is a 40 percent increase in just a single year.

At the end of 2020, Tesla reported that it had over 70,000 full-time employees across all of its global operations. As of December 31, 2021, it had over 99,000 full-time employees. While we don't know how many part-time employees Tesla has, the total number may surpass 100,000 if every employee was counted.