TeslaCam Captures Random Shooter Terrorizing Vehicles

TeslaCam, Tesla’s onboard integrated dashcam system using Autopilot cameras, helped the police make an arrest in a strange case that has been terrorizing Southern California’s roads for weeks. Over the last few weeks, the police in Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles counties have received over 100 reports of vehicles being shot by BBs or pellets on freeways.

The attacks appeared random and often involved shooting at the windows of moving vehicles, which obviously can be extremely dangerous.