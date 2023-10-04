Teslas In Germany Will Protect Car Thieves By Warning Them They Are Being Recorded When Breaking Into Your Car

Tesla will start to warn owners and buyers of its vehicles in Germany that its Sentry Mode feature may infringe on data privacy laws.

German consumer group vzbz filed a lawsuit against the car manufacturer in July 2022 claiming that Tesla had misled consumers by not mentioning in its advertising material that Sentry Mode could violate data protection regulations when used in public spaces. It expressed particular concern at the mode’s ability to film passers-by without their knowledge.

Auto News understands that after a recent hearing on the case in Berlin, Tesla announced that it would alter its advertising for the feature.