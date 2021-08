In a series of tests conducted by our pals over at Car and Driver, it was demonstrated that the Level 2 driver-assist, semi-automated systems used by pretty much all major carmakers are able to be fooled to allow a driver to be completely inattentive, even to the point of leaving the driver’s seat. This is, of course, bad if not terribly surprising news, and is really another reminder that all Level 2 driver-assist systems are inherently flawed.



