Testing Reveals That Volkswagen EV Batteries Still Retain 93% Of Capacity After 62,000 Miles

We all know by now that electric vehicle batteries deteriorate over time. Still, it was found out recently that the ones on the Volkswagen ID.3 are great at resisting battery capacity loss. This was determined via long-term testing performed by the Germany-based Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil Club or ADAC.



To be more specific, a 204 horsepower ID.3 Pro S was put through 62,137 miles of thorough testing. The results of these trials indicated that the VW's batteries retained 93% of their original battery capacity, which is well above the car brand's claimed 74% capacity after the same total distance traveled. This is more impressive because ADAC didn't pull its punches when it put the EV through its paces.





