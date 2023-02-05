Texas Approves World's Largest E-Fuel Plant Backed By Porsche

Following the success of its pilot project in Chile, HIF Global has been given the green light to build the world’s largest e-fuels production facility in Matagorda, in southern Texas. Construction is set to begin in 2024.
 
HIF Global is a Chilean company that started a pilot facility in Haru Oni. The 2,600 liters (687 gallons) of e-fuel it produced were all sent to Porsche, for its one-make racing series in Germany last year.
 
“In Texas, we are taking e-fuels to the next level of commercial scale, and we are now permitted to construct the largest e-fuels facility in the world, to produce approximately 200 million gallons [750 million liters] per year of shipping fuel, and e-gasoline,” said Meg Gentle, the executive director of the board for HIF Global.


