Texas Becomes The Latest State To Charge EV Owners For Road Use

One of the big incentives for switching to an EV, other than the reduced tailpipe emissions you’ll spew out, is the cost saving that an electric car can give you over its lifetime. There are tax breaks when you want to buy a new EV, cost-saving at the pump and in some places they’re eligible to save on congestion pricing. But some conservative states have decided this isn’t fair on gas car drivers, so are dreaming up new taxes to impose on anyone hoping to get behind the wheel of an EV. According to a new report from Politico, Texas has become the latest state to impose such taxes on EV owners. From September, drivers in the state will have to pay an extra $200 each year to register their battery-powered cars and there will be an additional $400 fee when anyone buys a new EV.



Read Article