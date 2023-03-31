Texas Begins Drilling For Liquid Gold And It Isn't Oil

Texas is well known for oil due to its large deposits of this resource, which were first discovered in the early 1900s. Since then, the state has been an integral part of the US oil industry and has become one of the world’s largest producers of crude oil, making it a major player in the global energy sector. Its vast reserves of crude oil have contributed significantly to its lucrative economy.
 
So, if you see a tower and a drilling rig going up in Texas, it’s easy to assume that it must have something to do with oil and gas production. But, some drilling rigs in east Texas are doing something that would probably surprise people: help provide what clean technologies like electric cars and home energy storage need.


