Texas Car Dealership Caught Secretly Selling Guns, Silencers And Ammo Without A License

The car salesman opened the rear hatch of a black Ford Explorer at the Texas dealership, revealing three rifles and what appeared to be over 2,000 rounds of ammunition.

Joshua Ellard had led the undercover officer to a more secluded area of the lot because, as he explained, he’d gotten into trouble before for doing gun deals at Covert Auto Group dealership in Hutto, according to court documents.

Federal authorities say a tipster alerted them to these firearms sales, and they opened an investigation into Ellard and Craig Tondre, the general sales manager.



Read more here: https://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article251196379.html#storylink=cpy