Texas Cars And Coffee Meet Bans Camaros And Mustangs Because Their Owners Are Stupid

Self-described as the "most prominent gathering of its kind," Coffee and Cars, a car meetup group out of Texas, has banned several models of muscle cars from its events, citing unruly behavior by drivers. In a post on social media, the group said that "all Mustang[s], Chargers & Camaros" are not allowed at its events for the time being, citing "burnouts and revving" as the actions that led to the decision.



Posts on Instagram and other platforms have led to backlash. Drivers of the aforementioned vehicles as well as others decried the decision as everything from a "hateful [action] against domestic car drivers" to the event organizers simply being "soft". We have reached out to Coffee and Cars for comment, but as of writing, we have yet to hear back.





