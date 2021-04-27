Texas Company Creates Predator Prius Hunting Rigs - FINALLY It's Useful!

The predator sneaks up stealthily, stalking its prey. It is invisible and silent, and it's downwind in order to keep its quarry from smelling it. There it is, poised to pounce: a sleek and fierce... Prius? Dallas-based Starwood Customs, which says its goal is to "surprise the hell out of every customer" came up with a build they call the Predator Prius and it is eliciting responses of both curious enthusiasm and perplexed aversion. It’s a matte camouflage green Toyota Prius with the hatch ripped out and replaced with a hunting platform. Gun mounts and a number of other goodies were added for those who like to harvest their own dinner. If a 2011 Ford Fiesta can become a hunting vehicle, then the Prius is just as apt.



Read Article