Texas Corvette Driver Nailed Doing Over 150mph In A 65mph Zone

One driver in Texas just went from enjoying his Corvette to sitting in a jail cell. Officers of the Splendora Police Department caught him going at speeds in excess of 150 mph (241 km/h). Once he pulled over, authorities took him straight to jail and impounded the burly V8 sports car.

In a photograph posted by the department, we see the car in question, a seventh-generation Corvette. It’s impossible to say whether or not the specific Corvette is modified. A base C7 is by no means slow, offering 430 hp, a 0-60 mph in 4 seconds, and a 190 mph top speed.