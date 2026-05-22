Texas Councilman Now Wants To Get Rid Of The Internet After Flock Camera Pet Project Gets Banned

Technology is a double-edged sword. On one side it promises increased safety and on the other it puts privacy in danger. That debate is raging across the USA regarding automatic license plate readers but it might not be any more hilarious than in Bandera, Texas.

The tiny town of roughly 900 residents pressed their local government to end a contract with Flock Safety. When that measure passed, one of the dissenting councilmembers responded with a proposal that sounds like satire written after three espressos and days without sleep.