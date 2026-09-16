Texas Fire Fighters Are Calling Out Tesla's Cybercab Lack Of Controls In An Emergency

Tesla's flashy gold Cybercabs are rolling out to the streets of Austin, their butterfly doors glowing under the Texas Sun. The city's firefighters, however, have one small quibble with the new self-driving vehicle: there's no steering wheel.

In an interview with NBC, Austin Fire Department chief Matthew McElearney expressed concerns that the Cybercab's manual controls are tied to the on-board touchscreen. Should first responders have to move a Cybercab during an emergency, the infamously finicky nature of car touchscreens could present a challenge.