Texas Gigafactory Spawns A 2,500 Home Master Planned Community Just Minutes Away

A $500 million, 2,500 home development project will come to the City of Austin located near Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas as the electric automotive plant is catalyzing employment in the area and bringing on a need for more housing. Hines, a real estate development company based out of Houston, has plans to develop a $500 million housing community on 1,400 acres. The plot of land will be large enough to have 2,500 new houses and between 1,250 and 2,000 multifamily units. Mirador, the project’s name, will be developed in the southeastern portion of Austin, in a location within close proximity to Tesla’s Gigafactory Texas, as just a fifteen-minute drive will get you to the factory from your front door.



