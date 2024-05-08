Texas Gigafactory Worker Dies Of A Cardiac Event - OSHA Opens Investigation

A death that occurred this week at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas has sparked an investigation from a federal agency, after one patient was confirmed deceased following a cardiac event.

Austin-Travis County EMS told KVUE on Thursday that it had been dispatched to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, where they say a person was in cardiac arrest before being rushed to the hospital. The patient was in criticial condition, and the Travis County Sheriff’s Department also said deputies were deployed to Giga Texas after being notified of a “deceased person.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the incident, and details are still limited at the time of writing. The agency has also said it will not be sharing any more details until the investigation has been completed in its entirety.