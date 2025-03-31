Texas Has Been Tracking Individuals That Have Changed Their Gender On Licenses

A bombshell report has revealed that the state of Texas has been gathering information about transgender locals who have tried to change their sex on ID documents, including driver’s licenses. This comes just after Republican state Rep. Tom Oliverson introduced a bill that could make it illegal for individuals to inaccurately identify their sex assigned at birth, with penalties potentially including up to two years in jail. Earlier this month, The Texas Newsroom obtained internal documents revealing that the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been tracking every instance when a driver requests to change the sex on their license. According to KUT, these records show that after Texas announced last year it would no longer allow residents to change the sex on their driving licenses except to correct clerical errors, agency employees have been logging every request for a change.



