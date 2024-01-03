Texas Keeps Looking Better: After Being Found Not Guilty For Racial Harassment - California Opens Door For Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla

A judge in California has allowed thousands of Tesla employees to proceed with a class-action racial discrimination lawsuit against the carmaker.

Former Tesla assembly line worker Marcus Vaughn first sued Tesla in 2017, claiming that Black workers were subjected to different racist conduct, “including regularly being called racial slurs by co-workers and supervisors,” his lawsuit alleged. Additionally, Vaughn claims Black employees were subjected to racist graffiti and had nooses hung at their workstations.