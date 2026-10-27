Texas Man Seeks To Have 60 Year Sentence For Robbery Thrown Out Because Police Didn't Have A Warrant To Access Flock Camera Data

Agent009 submitted on 10/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:08:19 PM

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Anybody can see your license plate as you drive by. Whether police should be able to access a database that includes a searchable history of where that plate has been is a different question entirely. Now, whether or not police can do so without a warrant is about to go before a court in Texas. At the center of the fight is an armed robbery case that has sent a man to prison for 60 years. As The Texas Tribune reports, Charles Brownlee is challenging his conviction and 60-year sentence after investigators used records from fast-spreading Flock cameras to connect him with five armed robberies around Dallas-Fort Worth in 2024. 
 
 


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Texas Man Seeks To Have 60 Year Sentence For Robbery Thrown Out Because Police Didn't Have A Warrant To Access Flock Camera Data

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