Texas Mandate Requires Residents To Prove Their Legal Status For Vehicle Registrations

A new state mandate now requires residents to prove their legal status in the United States before they can get their vehicles on the road.

El Paso County Tax Assessor-Collector Ruben Gonzalez announced the local rollout of the changes, calling it the biggest state-mandate change he has processed in his career during a news conference on Friday, Feb. 27, at the Ascarate Tax Office.

Gonzalez said the Texas DMV Board of Directors passed the set of new administrative rules on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The approved rules will affect all county tax assessor-collectors in the state of Texas, who will start enforcing new ID requirements for all residents proving their legal status starting on Thursday, March 5.