Texas Mayors Respond To Elon Musk's $30 Million Investment In South Texas Schools And Padre Island Area

On Tuesday, Elon Musk stated he would be donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to the City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. In response, Cameron County and the Brownsville Mayor expressed their excitement over the SpaceX CEO’s announcement and initiatives.

“I think the exciting part is that Mr. Musk recognizes how important it is to invest in public education. Because in investing in public education, you’re really investing not only in our community but really our world,” said Dr. Alicia Noyola, The Superintendent of Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.