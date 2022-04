The new US 183 South toll road runs from U.S. 290 East to Texas 71 near the Austin airport. The 8-mile roadway opened in early 2021 but, more than a year later, it still has no posted speed limits.



However, that doesn't mean drivers can drive as fast as they want.



In Texas, most highways have a default speed limit of 70 mph unless there is some hazard that requires motorists to drive slower. However, speed limits can be more or less than 70 miles an hour.







