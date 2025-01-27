Texas Opens Probe On More Automakers For Illegally Selling Your Data

In August last year, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against GM, claiming it has been secretly collecting and selling private driving data from its customers. Paxton is now coming after four more automakers, Ford, Hyundai, Toyota, and FCA, and wants them to answer questions about how they collect and use driver data. Paxton wants the automakers to answer questions about “each method, product, or feature,” they used to collect data and must list and describe each third party this data has been shared with. They have also been requested to reveal the total number of customers and vehicles that have had driving data sold or shared with third parties in the state of Texas.



