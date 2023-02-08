Texas Police Hold Family At Gunpoint Over License Plate Typo

An incident that could have easily turned into another tragedy involving police and Black people was narrowly avoided. NBC News reports that police in Texas held a Black family at gunpoint all because an officer made a typo when entering the vehicle’s information.

The incident happened in Frisco, Texas on July 23. According to the Frisco Police Department, the incident reportedly started when police saw a black Dodge Charger with Arkansas plates leaving a hotel. Police ran the plates “due to recent burglaries and vehicle thefts in which Chargers are frequently stolen.”





