Texas Police Take Matters Into Their Own Hands And Fix Ford F-150's Taillight Theft Problems

Thieves are stealing Ford F-Series taillights at an alarming rate, especially in Texas. Earlier this month, police arrested three people in connection with a string of thefts targeting 34 victims that totaled $92,000 in stolen property. Police in one Texas town have found a solution, and it's offering free installs for owners.

The University Park Police Department will replace the OEM taillight screws with different screws that don’t fit the tools the thieves are using —and they have been doing so since 2021. The People Newspapers reported yesterday that the department has already replaced screws on more than 120 Ford trucks, none of which have had their taillights reported as stolen.