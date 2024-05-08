Texas Records First Known Cybertruck Fatality

A Tesla Cybertruck driver died in what is believed to be the first reported fatal crash in the electric pickup truck that has yet to be third-party crash tested.



Tesla has a stellar crash testing record over the years, and several of its vehicles are the safety leaders in their categories.



The automaker has signaled that it expects the same for its Cybertruck, which it claims is built ruggedly.

We are starting to see more Cybertrucks on the roads, an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 units, and therefore, we are unsurprisingly starting to see some crashes. The electric truck seems to have performed fairly well on the first few reported crashes.