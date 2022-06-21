Texas Releases Plan To Have Electric Charging Stations Every 50 Miles Along Interstates

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), in a draft plan released this month, broke down a five-year plan to create a network of chargers throughout the state, starting along main corridors and interstate highways before building stations in rural areas.



The state plans to add enough electric charging stations to support 1 million electric vehicles with dozens of new stations to allow for easier long-distance travel. the idea is to have charging stations every 50 miles along most non-business interstate routes. According to the plan, in most other areas of the state, there will be charging stations every 70 miles. Each station is designed to have multiple stalls for multiple vehicles to charge up.



