Texas Representative Asks Tesla To Help The Fed Strengthen US Power Grid

Troy Nehls, a U.S. Representative for Fort Bend County, Texas, wrote a letter asking Tesla CEO Elon Musk to work with government officials to strengthen the United States’ power grids and ensure their long-term resiliency and affordability.

Nehls had previously voiced opposition to the growth of public charging stations for electric vehicles. He believes that the growth of EV charging networks, together with the Texas Department of Transportation’s plan to install charging stations every 50 miles along Texas motorways, might cause power outages across the nation.

In a two-page open letter sent to Musk today, Nehls expressed his concern about the potential strain on the country’s power grids due to the anticipated increase in the sale of electric vehicles.