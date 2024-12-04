Texas Reverses Stance Banning Liliputian Ke Cars - Allows Them On Public Roads

Japan’s unique keitora class of compact truck has proven a hit among American imported car fanatics, and thousands of the tiny little guys have been brought into the country. Unfortunately for fans of Liliputian work machines, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators recommended states to ban non-FMVSS compliant cars, including everything keijidosha, back in 2021. The Texas DMV has issued a ruling that these cars are now, and will remain, street legal for use on Texas roadways. Can I get a hell yeah? Since the AAMVA’s non-binding recommendation a few years ago, many states have started revoking the registrations of imported vehicles; most notably in Wisconsin, Maine, Georgia, Rhode Island, New York, and Pennsylvania. This ruling by the Texas DMV makes the state the first since the AAMVA decision which made any effort to allow imported cars to be legally driven again. This is all in spite of any imported car 25 years or older being perfectly legal in the eyes of the federal government.



