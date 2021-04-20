Texas Tesla Crash Victim Identified - Tesla Claims Autopilot Was Not Engaged

One of the victims of a fatal Tesla crash has been named as a 59-year-old anesthesiologist, who friends say wanted to test his Model S autopilot feature when the car crashed at speed into a tree with no one in the driver's seat.

The accident on Saturday night has triggered two federal safety investigations and raised serious questions over Tesla's safety.

Dr. Will T. Varner died on Saturday after his Model S crashed into trees just a few hundred yards from his $2million home in the gated community of Carlton Woods Creekside. Dr. Varner was an anesthesiology specialist who worked at Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center. He was driving with a 69-year-old friend at it was 11.25pm.