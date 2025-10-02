Texas Thieves Make You Wish You Never Bought That F-150

Criminals in Texas are making life a misery for Ford truck owners, but it’s not the trucks themselves that are going missing. No, they’re after something far less obvious but just as expensive: taillights. Over $92,000 worth of them, to be exact.
 
If that figure has you imagining every F-Series truck in the state has been left with a bare behind, you might be shocked to discover that only 34 pickups have been affected. But when replacing a set of lights can cost multiple thousands of dollars (obviously it depends on the model and the dealer, but we’ve read owners spending anywhere from $2,500 to over $6,000 to install a pair of taillights) it doesn’t take long for the total to add up.


