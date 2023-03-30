Texas To Reclaim Lost Road Tax Revenue By Adding $200 Annual Registration Fee To EVs

Identical bills in the Texas State Senate and its House of Representatives, are working out a way to recoup the tax dollars that the state will lose from EV drivers who do not need to buy gasoline.
 
Like other states, Texas funds a significant amount of its roadworks with money raised through a gasoline excise tax, leaving legislators to figure out how to pay for roads as vehicles depending on fossil fuels will inevitably start to decrease.
 
State officials are now looking at a $200 annual registration fee for EV owners, reports the Houston Chronicle. While the bills’ architects argue that the levy would simply be replacing a tax that already exists, some critics are wary about the figure.


