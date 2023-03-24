Texas Toyota Dealer Marks Up GR Corolla To Almost $100,000

The GR Corolla Morizo Edition is a special car. That’s one reason that Toyota can slap a $53,751 MSRP on a car with only three cylinders. That’s not enough for one dealer in Texas though. They gave one customer paperwork showing a total asking price of $92,707.76. Yes, that’s right; nearly six figures! To be honest, GR Corolla markups are no big shock these days. For months, we’ve watched as one dealer after another asks far more than Toyota tells its customers to expect paying. What we haven’t yet seen is a dealer getting as greedy as North Park Toyota of San Antonio. One potential customer put it on blast this last Monday though.



