Texas Troopers Involved In Over 1,000 Car Chases With Illegal Immigrants And Smugglers Since Biden Administration Stopped Enforcing Border Security

Texas State Troopers have been involved in over 1,000 car chases along the border between Texas and Mexico since the onset of Operation Lone Star, the state’s response to crack down on illegal immigration. In a recent complaint filed by the ACLU and Texas Civil Rights Project with the Department of Justice, the organizations say these chases have caused 30 fatalities and injured more than 70 individuals. And of those 30 killed, five had nothing to do with the pursuit; they were merely on the same road as Troopers sped by without lights and sirens, according to the Texas Tribune.

