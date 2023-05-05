Thanks To The Big Guy 2024 Mustang Prices Rise Yet Again

Let's get one thing straight from the very beginning, that being the slowing demand for sporty cars. The Mustang-Camaro-Challenger trio can be considered the perfect microcosm, with all three selling much worse than – say – a decade ago. What happened and what can be done to improve their popularity back home in the US of A? For starters, the proliferation of crossover models happened. Rising demand for electric vehicles didn't help either, and the impracticality of a sports car keeps many customers away from the aforementioned trio. The bitter truth is that nothing can be done to improve sales in this particular segment. Ford appears to understand how bad things are, for it lowered the sticker price of the Mustang Mach-E and increased the MSRP of the Mustang. Weirder still, the Model E division lost a whopping $60k on every all-electric vehicle sold in the first quarter of this year.



