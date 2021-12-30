ThanksAtlantic: And Here's Your DUMBEST Automotive Article Of 2021. Titled...Big Cars Are Killing Americans

The government can no longer allow the auto industry to treat walkers and bikers like collateral damage.



By Angie Schmitt



"the hyperaggressive macho-truck trend has been enormously profitable for the auto industry—particularly the Detroit-based Big Three.



Over the long term, we have to shift our focus from blaming individuals when they are struck by cars—“Did you look both ways?”—to addressing the systemic factors that put them at risk."



And it goes on from there...



Maybe someone should start a GoFundMe account for these writers and people? Seems their every waking moment is about outrage about something?



Dumbest automotive article of 2021?



What say you spies?





Read Article