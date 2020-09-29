That 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 You Have Your Eye On Can Set You Back Over $100,000

Agent009 submitted on 9/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:56:10 PM

4 user comments | Views : 1,450 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Take a bigger engine, add a beefed-up suspension, and throw in a very capable chassis.

Mix liberally and serve over sticky rubber. It’s a simple recipe for a performance car and one that’s as common these days as bad attempts at baking bread during the pandemic. But while the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has put that recipe to good use for years in the noble cause of destroying tires, previous generations placed far too much focus on the “big power” part and less so on the suspension and chassis combo. The resulting car, while certainly fast in a straight line, never seriously threatened other performance cars when the track was anything but straight.

Read Article


That 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 500 You Have Your Eye On Can Set You Back Over $100,000

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Try and find one with the carbon package without a 30-50K markup. Can't be done.
Love the Shelby 500 but believe GT350R is better buy for the money and more engaging in everyday driving.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 5:00:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

A local dealership by me had a markup north of $130k for a carbon package one.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 5:23:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The irony is that being the first to pay wildly over list price accomplishes nothing. That money will never be recoverable.

When the 2015 Mustang came out, people were psycho over the first-edition GTs with with chrome-trimmed tail lights and in some places paid way over list to get one, but now they are not a penny more valuable than any other 2015 Mustang.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 6:17:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

ricks0me

I was having my truck serviced this morning at the local Ford Dealer. What jeffgall said is accurate.

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 9/29/2020 7:07:22 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]