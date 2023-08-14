That $25,000 EV You Have Been Dreaming Of Will Probably Look Like THIS

Doug Betts, president of global automotive at J.D. Power, pointed to Tesla’s minimal interiors as an approach that could be adopted by more manufacturers. Betts said $25,000 EVs would definitely open up the market, but he thinks building them would require more cost reductions in addition to the savings realized as battery prices come down in the coming years.

It has been rumored that Tesla could add a $25,000 hatchback to its lineup at some point.

“One of the things about the Teslas is that they’re very spartan,” Betts told Automotive News. “They pull it off in the name of technology. They’ve got the one big screen in the car. There’s not a lot of other stuff so, practically, they’re putting everything into that screen, and they’re probably saving a lot of money by not having all the redundant buttons and things like that.”