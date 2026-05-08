That $85,000 Dodge Daytona GT EV You Were Eyeing Will Depreciate $50,000 In The First Year

Agent009 submitted on 5/8/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:42:23 AM

Views : 264 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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What happens when a muscle car brand reinterprets the muscle car in a way that offends muscle car enthusiasts who understand what said term actually means? Among others, brutal depreciation happens.
   
Edmunds recently sold their long-term Charger Dayona after one year and less than 7,000 miles on the odometer, a battery-electric vehicle that originally retailed at $85,965 as tested. The 2024 model changed hands for a pitiful $35,000 despite its low mileage and high level of standard kit, which includes the Scat Pack Stage 2 Package.
 
Approximately 90 percent of the motoring publication's editorial team was not sad to see this fellow leave their fleet. As it happens, a majority of the comments in the logbook emphasize disappointment and frustration. "Downright hate" is also mentioned by Edmunds in their final story on the long-term Dodge Charger Daytona.


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That $85,000 Dodge Daytona GT EV You Were Eyeing Will Depreciate $50,000 In The First Year

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