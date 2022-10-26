That EV Or Hybrid In Your Driveway May Become Worthless Before Your Payments Run Out

As electrified vehicles begin to flood the market, more and more people are finding out about the extremely high costs involved with replacing the battery. The latest of these incidents comes from Canadian EV and hybrid owners, whose vehicle repair costs have left them in shock. The first case of this happening was with Phyllis Lau from Ontario, whose 2018 Kia Soul EV was in need of a battery replacement. After factoring in labor and tax in addition to the price of the battery itself, Lau was quoted around $23,000 CAD ($16,872 USD) for the service. Lau’s family told CTV News they had an 8-year/160,000 km (99,419 mi) battery warranty, but since their vehicle has racked up over 170,000 km (105,633 mi), they were no longer covered for the replacement. Even after some negotiating, the best the dealership said they could do was cover half the cost of the battery.