It comes as no surprise that the price of electric cars is rising. It seems the price of just about everything is rising, and ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, it also seems it's simply harder to get the things that we need and/or want, which leads to an increase in demand. As demand increases and materials are scarce or difficult to acquire, prices tend to rise.

 

According to a recent article published by Autoblog, the average price of a new electric vehicle spiked to $54,000 in May 2022, and buyers paid 22 percent more for a new EV year-over-year. Meanwhile, gas-powered car prices are up 14 percent, at an average of $44,400. The pricing information comes from a recent report by AlixPartners.



That EV The Current Administration Wants To Force On You Is Becoming Increasingly Unaffordable

