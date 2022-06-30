That EV The Current Administration Wants To Force On You Is Becoming Increasingly Unaffordable

It comes as no surprise that the price of electric cars is rising. It seems the price of just about everything is rising, and ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, it also seems it's simply harder to get the things that we need and/or want, which leads to an increase in demand. As demand increases and materials are scarce or difficult to acquire, prices tend to rise. According to a recent article published by Autoblog, the average price of a new electric vehicle spiked to $54,000 in May 2022, and buyers paid 22 percent more for a new EV year-over-year. Meanwhile, gas-powered car prices are up 14 percent, at an average of $44,400. The pricing information comes from a recent report by AlixPartners.



