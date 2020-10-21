That Hummer Edition 1 Purchase You Were Going To Sleep On Is Already Sold Out

After months of waiting and several teasers, General Motors officially pulled the sheet off its all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV.It was worth the wait. As a direct rival to the also upcoming Tesla Cybertruck, the Hummer will be part of a whole new generation of all-electric trucks and, therefore, a different type of truck war. And like the Cybertruck, as well as other new and highly anticipated new vehicles such as the Ford Bronco, anxious customers were ready to go with their credit cards. It was a first-come, first-served basis for those who wanted to reserve one of the few and coveted Edition 1 models.

GMC has now confirmed that within just one hour or so, all available Edition 1s were reserved.