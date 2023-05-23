That ICE Vehicle You Traded To Save The Planet Is Now Being Driven In Africa

Agent009 submitted on 5/23/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:10:40 PM

Views : 394 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cnn.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Standing on the stony ground in the bustling Fifa Park car lot, Rokeeb Yaya is haggling over the price of a dark red car. It is one of a couple hundred vehicles, parked in long lines stretching out across the vast lot – some shiny and new-looking, others dented and dusty.
 
The car Yaya has his eye on, a 2008 US-built Ford Escape, is on sale for around $4,000. It’s relatively affordable – US cars are cheaper than most other brands in the lot – and he wants to upgrade from his motorbike to a car. He is not interested in the history of the vehicle, he said, only that he can afford it.


Read Article


That ICE Vehicle You Traded To Save The Planet Is Now Being Driven In Africa

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)