That Massively Improved 2021 Acuca TLX Is Going To Massively Increase Your Payment As Well

Acura unveiled its second-generation TLX sedan in May, and though it doesn’t look tremendously different from the outgoing model, it’s quite the machine both in the cockpit and under the skin. Those updates come at a price, however, and in this instance, we mean that literally. The 2021 TLX starts at $37,500 not including destination fees of $1,025. That's no less than $4,500 more compared to the current base TLX.

That might be a tough pill to swallow for Acura fans excited over the new sedan, but some context is required here. The new entry-level TLX is packing considerably more firepower than it used to. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine replaces the old 2.4-liter, and with 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) on tap, it’s nearly as powerful as the outgoing TLX V6 and has more torque. By comparison, the 2.4-liter four-pot generated just 206 hp (154 kW) for the front wheels to handle.