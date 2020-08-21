That Massively Improved 2021 Acuca TLX Is Going To Massively Increase Your Payment As Well

Acura unveiled its second-generation TLX sedan in May, and though it doesn’t look tremendously different from the outgoing model, it’s quite the machine both in the cockpit and under the skin.

Those updates come at a price, however, and in this instance, we mean that literally. The 2021 TLX starts at $37,500 not including destination fees of $1,025. That's no less than $4,500 more compared to the current base TLX.

That might be a tough pill to swallow for Acura fans excited over the new sedan, but some context is required here. The new entry-level TLX is packing considerably more firepower than it used to. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine replaces the old 2.4-liter, and with 272 horsepower (203 kilowatts) on tap, it’s nearly as powerful as the outgoing TLX V6 and has more torque. By comparison, the 2.4-liter four-pot generated just 206 hp (154 kW) for the front wheels to handle.



User Comments

Yonder7

The car looks Great and on top of that is about the same size than the E, 5 or A6 series but cheaper than the 3, C or A4. Yes it is more expensive than de last year but anyone paying attention will end uu buying this instead of any C, 3 or A4 and a lot will see it like more atractive than the E, 5 and A6. If the market if properly this will be a hit.

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2020 1:00:50 PM   

cidflekken

It was a necessary step for Acura to upgrade their offering and create better separation from the Accord. The new base TLX is basically now starting you at the top of where the outgoing generation left off. This will also allow the ILX (or whatever the new compact will be called) to upgrade (which is BADLY needed, and add a Type-S variant). The new TLX is just superior to the outgoing in every measure from power, suspension, features, interior design and quality. The price still undercuts the C/A4/3 by about 4K (not counting the sad 188-hp A4) and is right in line with the G70.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 8/21/2020 1:13:37 PM   

